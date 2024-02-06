Uttar Pradesh: Rift In Samajwadi Party As MLAs Divided Over Ayodhya Ram Temple Motion Of Thanks

In a notable turn of events during the ongoing budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a rift emerged among Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs as the Motion of Thanks regarding the Ayodhya Ram temple was presented, with 97 expressing support and 14 opposing it.

With a total of 111 SP MLAs and 8 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLAs present in the House, the session witnessed a crucial moment as the Motion of Thanks was tabled, indicating a significant split within the SP ranks.

The support extended to the Yogi administration by the majority of SP MLAs, coupled with backing from RLD MLAs, further consolidated the government's position on the issue of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The backdrop to this development unfolded during the fourth day of the budget session when the Yogi Government 2.0 unveiled a budget worth Rs 7.36 lakh crore, with a substantial allocation exceeding Rs 100 crore earmarked for the development of Ayodhya, notably including provisions for the Ram temple project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the symbolic significance of the budget, highlighting the prominent mention of Lord Ram throughout. During a press conference, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the dedication of the budget to Lord Ram, symbolising "lokmangal" or public welfare. He described Lord Ram's presence throughout the budgeting process, outlining the government's vision for comprehensive and balanced development in the state.

On Tuesday, the focus shifted to the Motion of Thanks concerning the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where the customary raising of hands by MLAs to indicate support or dissent became a pivotal moment. In a surprising turn, 97 SP MLAs present in the House opted to support the Motion of Thanks, while 14 MLAs expressed dissent through their raised hands.

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi demanded transparency regarding the dissenting MLAs, urging the Speaker Satish Mahana to publicly disclose their names in the House.

This unexpected alignment of SP MLAs with the Yogi government's stance on the Ram temple issue signifies a significant political maneuver within the Legislative Assembly, shedding light on the intricate and evolving political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.