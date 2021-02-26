Uttar Pradesh: Rickshaw puller, associates gang-rape woman, attempts to burn her alive

Lucknow: In yet another gangrape and attempt to burn alive case, a married woman was gang-raped and attempted to burn alive by a rickshaw puller and two others in Mishrikh area of Sitapur.

She was found naked and half burnt in a field by passersby who gave her clothes and informed the police. She was admitted in a CHC in Mishrikh and then referred to the district hospital in Sitapur. Doctors attending her said that the lower portion of her body, including private parts, were badly burnt.

According to an FIR lodged by the family members, the married woman had left her house for her parents’ home. A rickshaw puller offered her a ride. He took her to a deserted place in Srinagar village and called two of his associates.