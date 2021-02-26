Uttar Pradesh: Rickshaw puller, associates gang-rape woman, attempts to burn her alive

Lucknow: In yet another gangrape and attempt to burn alive case, a married woman was gang-raped and attempted to burn alive by a rickshaw puller and two others in Mishrikh area of Sitapur.
She was found naked and half burnt in a field by passersby who gave her clothes and informed the police. She was admitted in a CHC in Mishrikh and then referred to the district hospital in Sitapur. Doctors attending her said that the lower portion of her body, including private parts, were badly burnt.
According to an FIR lodged by the family members, the married woman had left her house for her parents’ home. A rickshaw puller offered her a ride. He took her to a deserted place in Srinagar village and called two of his associates.
All three then raped her by turns and doused kerosene on her and set her afire. The woman fell unconscious. They left her to die in the field and fled from the crime scene. On Thursday some passersby spotted her. They gave her clothes and food to eat and informed police and her family members who were also searching for her.
Police have cordoned off the crime spot and called Forensic experts. A case has been registered and the police are waiting for the woman’s statement to carry forward their investigation. “We are waiting to record the woman's statement to take our investigation forward,” the SSP N.P. Singh said.
It is the second case in less than a week’s time in Uttar Pradesh in which an attempt was made to burn alive a victim after the accused failed to gangrape her. Earlier, a 21-year-old girl student was doused in flames when attempts to gangrape her failed in Shahjahanpur district on February 22.