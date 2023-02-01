Uttar Pradesh: Retired bureaucrats to encourage youths for entrepreneurship

Lucknow: Retired officials and educationists would impart entrepreneurial skills to youths in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government has engaged these retired officials to create awareness about employment and entrepreneurship among the students of degree courses.

Yogi has constituted a team of 48 former bureaucrats and academicians to communicate with the students of universities and degree colleges. This team include 12 retired officers of IAS cadre, six each from the IPS and IFS cadre and 24 educationists. The team will visit all the universities and degree colleges to establish contact with the students and solve their queries related to employment.

Yogi informed that services of these retired bureaucrats are being taken in the wake of proposed Global Investors Summit (GIS). The team would apprise youths about the benefits of GIS. On Tuesday the team met with the Chief Minister, who said that the government wants them to make youth aware about the GIS and further take their services in the organisation of G-20 meetings to be held here in coming days.

Yogi during his interaction with the team said the economy of UP was in a bad shape when he assumed office in 2017. His government worked in mission mode to make policy change and easing the business in the state. In the first investor summit held in UP in 2018, the state got investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore. Enthused with it the government decided to organise Global Investors Summit under which investment proposals to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore have been received so far.

CM Yogi said that besides overseas countries and various states, the districts of UP have played a major role in attracting investment ahead of GIS. He said a series of meetings with the entrepreneurs were organised in all the districts and a large number of investments proposals have been received.

