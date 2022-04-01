Uttar Pradesh: Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, demands BJP MP Mukesh Rajput

Lucknow: After renaming Faizabad to Ayodhya, Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upphadhya in first tenure, the name game has begun in Yogi Govt. 2.0 too.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Farrukhabad has demanded that the name of district be changed to Panchal Nagar. Mukesh Rajput, BJP MP from Farrukhabad has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard asking him to initiate the process of renaming. In his letter, Rajput has said that Farrukhabad is historically and culturally rich area and has been known as Panchal province in the ancient time. It was the capital of Panchal province ruled by ancient King Drupad. Noted Hindu seer Baba Neemkirodi had spent years in this area.

However, Mughal ruler, Farrukhsier named it after him in the year 1714 and since then it is called Farrukhabad. The BJP MP has demanded the CM to consider his demand and rename the district to relive the ancient pride of the area.

It may be mentioned that in the first tenure of Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders from various areas have demanded for the renaming of their respective cities including Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Hasanganj and Shahjahanpur.

