Uttar Pradesh Reels Under Severe Heatwave As Temperatures Near 47 Degrees Celsius | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh remained in the grip of an intense heatwave on Monday as scorching sunshine and high humidity pushed temperatures higher across the state, leaving roads deserted and daily life disrupted.

According to the weather department, 53 districts are under heatwave conditions, while parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness thunderstorms, rain and lightning later in the day.

The heatwave intensified from early morning, with residents struggling to cope with extreme heat and humidity. In Ayodhya, water was being sprinkled on roads to provide relief from rising surface temperatures, while mats were laid out for devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex in Varanasi to protect them from scorching pavements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, rain and lightning in 14 districts of Purvanchal. At the same time, 10 districts are under a red alert for heatwave conditions, indicating the possibility of extremely hot winds accompanied by blistering temperatures.

Monday also marked the beginning of Nautapa, a nine-day period traditionally associated with peak summer heat in north India. Weather officials said temperatures are likely to remain extremely high during this phase, with mercury levels in several districts expected to cross 45 degrees Celsius, worsening heatwave conditions.

On Sunday, Banda emerged as the country’s second hottest city after recording a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Jhansi, Prayagraj and Jalaun touched 45.6 degrees Celsius, while Agra recorded 45.4 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 45.2 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, green shade covers were installed at traffic signals to shield commuters from direct sunlight. In Moradabad, a member of the Provincial Armed Constabulary-like Provincial Guard force (PRD), who was managing traffic in extreme heat, died in a suspected case of heat stroke. In Muzaffarnagar, a moving car caught fire amid soaring temperatures, forcing a woman, children and the driver to jump out to safety.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat during Nautapa can have serious consequences on human health, affecting vital organs including the heart and brain. Heat stress, dehydration and heat stroke risks rise significantly during prolonged spells of intense heat.

Also Watch:

The weather department said soaring daytime temperatures in recent days have created a sharp contrast between ground-level heat and upper atmospheric temperatures, triggering conditions favourable for thunderstorms and rain. Officials said an active trough extending from eastern Uttar Pradesh towards Chhattisgarh is contributing to the possibility of gusty winds, lightning and light rainfall in parts of the eastern region.

Weather scientist Atul Kumar Singh said a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active on May 28, while cyclonic circulation persists over south Bihar and adjoining areas at higher altitudes.

“Thunderstorms, rainfall and lightning activity are likely across parts of Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30. Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kilometres per hour,” Singh said.