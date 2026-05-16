Uttar Pradesh: Rampur Court Sentences Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan To 2 Years In Jail Over Remarks Against Then DM

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan | PTI

Lucknow, May 17: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was sentenced to two years in jail and fined Rs 20,000 by a Rampur court on Saturday in a case related to objectionable remarks allegedly made against the then District Magistrate during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Court convicts Azam Khan in 2019 election case

The case was registered at Bhot police station in Rampur during the parliamentary elections. According to the prosecution, Azam Khan allegedly made objectionable comments against the then District Magistrate while addressing an election rally.

#WATCH | Rampur, UP | Advocate Sandeep Saxena says, "In a case pertaining to an inflammatory speech delivered by Azam Khan, in which he made derogatory and objectionable remarks against government employees, today, the MP/MLA Magistrate Court—has sentenced him to two years of… https://t.co/bMOAVzOzXQ pic.twitter.com/Z6irAh6yFJ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet in court and the matter had been under trial since 2019.

After completion of arguments, the court found Azam Khan guilty and awarded him a two-year prison sentence along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

Proceedings continue in two PAN card case

Meanwhile, proceedings also continued in the appeal related to the two PAN card case involving Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan.

The defence on Friday began arguments in the prosecution’s appeal seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded in the case. A Supreme Court advocate appeared on behalf of the defence and the arguments remained inconclusive.

The court has fixed May 18 as the next date of hearing.

Recently, a magistrate court had sentenced both Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam to seven years in jail and imposed fines of Rs 50,000 each in the two PAN card case.

Appeals pending before sessions court

Appeals filed by the defence against the sentence and by the prosecution seeking enhancement of punishment are pending before the MP-MLA Sessions Court.

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Additional District Government Counsel Seema Rana said the defence had started arguments in the appeal seeking enhancement of sentence, but the hearing could not be completed. The matter will now come up for hearing again on May 18.