Uttar Pradesh Rain: Incessant Showers Flood Large Parts Of State, 17 Killed; Schools Shut In 19 Districts | VIDEO

Heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging and flooding across Uttar Pradesh, disrupting traffic, education and daily life | IANS

Lucknow, September 26, 2026: Incessant rain flooded large swathes of Uttar Pradesh and disrupted normal life across the state, with 13 people reported dead in rain-related incidents.

Three people each died in Lucknow and Barabanki after houses collapsed, while three others were killed in a rain-related accident in Agra. Two each died in Sitapur and Hardoi. One death each was reported from Bahraich, Kanpur, Sitapur and Gonda.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Continuous heavy rain causes severe waterlogging as normal life gets disrupted. pic.twitter.com/iJflUsBNCL — Kamna Hajela ANI (@kamnahajela) September 26, 2026

Rain Disrupts Normal Life

Rain that began after midnight on Thursday continued across almost all parts of the state through Friday, ranging from light showers to heavy downpours. Waterlogging and flooding were reported from several areas, affecting traffic and daily life.

#WATCH | Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh | The water level of the Narayani River is rising rapidly due to continuous rainfall in the hills of Nepal; SDRF team deployed. pic.twitter.com/gEsCTnv0gp — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of extremely heavy rain in Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has been forecast in 62 other districts.

The latest spell of rain has also made up the nearly four per cent deficit recorded in the state's monsoon rainfall so far.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rain has caused widespread waterlogging across Gorakhpur, with water accumulating in several areas pic.twitter.com/tbtoyRoeb2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026

Schools To Remain Closed

With more rain forecast, schools and educational institutions will remain closed in 19 districts on Saturday. The closure covers institutions from nursery to degree colleges. Schools up to Class 8 will remain closed in four districts, while schools up to Class 12 will remain shut in the others.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the weather conditions. Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh supported the administration's decision to keep schools closed in view of children's safety.

Weather System Intensifies Rain

Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said a new weather system over the Bay of Bengal had combined with a western disturbance, intensifying rainfall over Uttar Pradesh.

The rain is expected to spread to more parts of the state on Saturday. Temperatures have dropped across most areas and fallen below normal at several places.

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Crops Damaged By Rain

The prolonged spell has also hit farmers. Strong winds and heavy rain have flattened standing paddy and other crops in several areas. Paddy fields in Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Azamgarh have been affected, raising concerns among farmers over crop damage and loss of yield.

With more rain expected, authorities in several districts are monitoring waterlogging, vulnerable houses and other areas at risk.

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