Uttar Pradesh prison food gets 5-star FSSAI rating

Fategarh Central Jail | Jaagran

The Fateharh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Thursday received a five-star rating from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The central jail reportedly is serving high-quality food to the inmates.

Reportedly, the Fategarh jail had received FSSAI licence in March, 2022 and that food quality, hygiene and other factors were improved according to its guidelines.

A report in the Hindustan Times quoted DG Prisons Anand Kumar saying that Fategarh prison is the first in state to receive five-star rating.

The report also quoted District Magistrate Sanjay Singh saying that the accreditation indicated that the 1100 inamtes of the prison were being provided with hygienic and nutritious food.

While Jail superintendent Bhim Sen Mukund was reported saying that jail administration had followed FSSAI guidelines and the kitchen was modernised accordingly.

Mukund stated that automated machines were brought to knead dough, cut vegetables and that everyone including inmates and jail staff had undergone training in cleanliness, food safety and sanitation.