Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway for unveiling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue by PM Modi

The event coincides with the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in the national capital.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and has penned a number of poems. After resigning as the prime minister in 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee.