e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police raids illegal arms factory in Banda; 5 arrested

"Eight illegal arms and equipment used in making them have been recovered from the factory," he said.
PTI
Representational Pic |

Representational Pic |

Advertisement

An illegal arms and ammunition manufacturing factory was uncovered following a raid here and five people were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted on Friday night based on a tip-off, SHO of Chilla police station Narendra Pratap Singh said.

"Eight illegal arms and equipment used in making them have been recovered from the factory," he said.

Those arrested were identified as Ramkaran, alias Ganga, Gudda, alias Bharat Tiwari, Shivam Singh, Atibal Singh and Pappu, alias Bhupat Singh.

The SHO said the accused admitted that they had intended to use the weapons during the upcoming assembly elections, and added that they have been sent to jail.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Arms factory unearthed from farmhouse in Morena village Madhya Pradesh: Arms factory unearthed from farmhouse in Morena village

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
Advertisement