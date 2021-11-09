Madhya Pradesh: Arms factory unearthed from farmhouse in Morena village

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have unearthed a huge cache of arms from a house in Jotai village, official sources on Monday.

The police said that the house where the arms were found was a weapon-making factory.

Besides arms, the police dug out different equipment and raw material to make weapons. Two persons involved in making arms were also arrested, the police said.

Efforts are on to find out two persons who used to sell those weapons, police further said.

Before raiding the arms factory the police surrounded the area from all sides.

As soon as the police team entered the house they saw two youths manufacturing arms.

The police said that the arms were being manufactured in the house for six months.

The police laid their hands on 26 country-made guns and two live cartridges.

Two persons arrested from the spot told the police that two others were involved in making arms.

This was the biggest arms unit found in Morena, the police said.

Superintendent of police Lalit Shakyawar said that a case of manufacturing arms had been registered against the accused.

The police are quizzing the arrested persons to know from where they used to get raw material and where they used to sell those arms, Shakyawar said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:02 AM IST