Uttar Pradesh: Police Officer Dies By Suicide, Leaves 4-Page Suicide Note; FIR Filed Against Fiancée In Lucknow

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Lucknow: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the police headquarters died by suicide.

The officer has been identified as 34-year-old Satyendra Verma, who was found hanging from a noose in his rented room in Ahimamau. The incident has caused an atmosphere of grief and shock within the police department.

4-page suicide note recovered

A four-page suicide note was recovered from the scene. In the note, the ASI reportedly blamed himself for the failures in his life, according to a UP Tak report. Police have not made the full contents of the letter public.

Spoke to fiancée a day before suicide

Verma’s marriage had been arranged and he had been in contact with his fiancée. The two are believed to have spoken the day before he took his own life. The deceased’s family members allege that Satyendra was under severe mental stress due to strained relations with his fiancée. They have filed a police complaint, holding her responsible for the incident.

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Case Filed

Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered an FIR against the woman on charges of abetment to suicide. Officers say the case is being investigated impartially and that all aspects will be examined.