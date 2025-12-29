 Uttar Pradesh Police Hashtag Tops Global Trending List On X For Over 2 Hours
Lucknow: The hashtag **#UP_Police_Manthan**, linked to a two-day Uttar Pradesh Police conference chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, topped global trends on X, generating over 1.7 billion impressions. Shared by police units statewide, it saw 47,000 posts and remained among top global trends for over two hours.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Police Hashtag Tops Global Trending List On X For Over 2 Hours | X @Vimlesh26113387

Lucknow: A social media hashtag related to a two-day conference of senior Uttar Pradesh police officers generated more than 1.7 billion impressions and trended at the top of the global list on the social media platform X, officials said.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday night, the Hindi hashtag #UP_Police_Manthan, linked to the "Police Manthan" conference chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was shared by police units across the state through photographs and videos posted on social media platforms.

Under the directions of Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, Uttar Pradesh Police shared conference-related content on X, following which the hashtag was listed on the global trending list at around 5.30 pm on December 28, the statement said.

It added that the hashtag reached the number one position on the global trending list within a short time and remained among the top five global trends from 5.45 pm to 8.45 pm.

During this period, more than 47,000 posts were made using the hashtag, generating a reach of about 38.6 million, around 2.46 lakh views and 1.78 billion impressions, it said.

The statement further said that on December 27 and 28, the hashtag remained at the number one position on the global trending list "for over two hours".

Earlier, DGP Krishna said the two-day conference was held to strengthen people-centric policing, develop a technology-based modern policing system and ensure effective and swift action against crime.

