Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable among two Muslims booked under new anti-'love jihad' law

Lucknow: A Police Constable is among two persons who are booked under the new anti-love jihad law in Uttar Pradesh. They had allegedly concealed their religious identity to sexually exploit Dalit and Sikh girls and forced them to change their religion.

Nadeem, a Police Constable, posted in Hardoi, introduced himself to a Dalit girl as Rahul in 2013 and sexually exploited her for 6 years. She has forced abortion thrice during this period, the police said. When she came to know about his real name and religion, the Dalit woman lodged a complaint against him under the new anti-love jihad law.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kapil Dev Singh said that the Police Constable Nadeem has been booked under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, SC/ST Act and Section 376 of the IPC. “A case has been registered against him and the inquiry has been handed over to the Circle Officer Baghauli,” said the ASP.

As er the information given by the police, the second case was reported from Saharanpur where a Muslim man, identified as Mukarram, posed himself as Karan and married a Sikh girl. Both had fallen in love when they were working in Chandigarh. When the Sikh girl got pregnant, Mukarram brought her to his home in Saharanpur, police added.

"It was there she came to know about the real identity of her husband. He and his family members will torture the pregnant Sikh girl and forced her to embrace Islam. They kept her under house arrest and did not allow her to call anyone on mobile," the police said.

After some time, she gave birth to a child. She, somehow, managed to contact her relatives who helped her to get out of her husband’s house. Later, she lodged an FIR against her husband and family.

“We have arrested Mukarram after booking him under the new anti-love Jihad Act. We are investigating the case and will question family members of the accused on woman’s charges of torture,” said Rajesh Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur.