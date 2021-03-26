Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court awards death and Rs 9 lakh penalty on man for rape, triple murder

Lucknow: A Special POCSO Court in Azamgarh awarded death sentence and slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakhs on a man for rape and triple murder of a woman, her husband and their four-month old child in on November 24, 2020.
After a trial, which lasted less than four months after police filing the chargsheet, the Special POCSO Court Judge Rajendra Kumar sentenced Naziruddin death penalty and slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakhs after finding his crime rarest of rare category.
In his 66-page judgment, the judge observed the criminal act of the accused as “most brutal, inhumane and undescriable”.
On November 24 2020, Naziruddin forcibly entered the house of a woman in Ibrahimpur Bharaulia village under Mubarakpur Police Station in Azamgarh district. He raped the woman and then brutally killed her, husband and their four-month old child. Before fleeing, he also seriously injured two other children of the couple.
On an FIR lodged by the deceased’s brother, the police had arrested Naziruddin within 48 hours. A DNA test was conducted to match with the semen he dropped in the private part of the woman. His finger prints and DNA test report confirmed his involvement in the triple murder, which had rocked the state.
Within a week, the police filed the charge-sheet and pursued the case rigorously in the Special POCSO Court. The police produced as many as 14 witnesses, including the two minor children who survived the attack, and produced all material evidence including the DNA test and fingerprint experts’ report to prove charges against the arrested accused.
After hearing arguments from prosecution and defense, the Special POCSO Court passed the death sentence and slapped Rs 9 lakh penalty on Friday.
