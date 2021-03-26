Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court awards death and Rs 9 lakh penalty on man for rape, triple murder

Lucknow: A Special POCSO Court in Azamgarh awarded death sentence and slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakhs on a man for rape and triple murder of a woman, her husband and their four-month old child in on November 24, 2020.

After a trial, which lasted less than four months after police filing the chargsheet, the Special POCSO Court Judge Rajendra Kumar sentenced Naziruddin death penalty and slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakhs after finding his crime rarest of rare category.

In his 66-page judgment, the judge observed the criminal act of the accused as “most brutal, inhumane and undescriable”.

On November 24 2020, Naziruddin forcibly entered the house of a woman in Ibrahimpur Bharaulia village under Mubarakpur Police Station in Azamgarh district. He raped the woman and then brutally killed her, husband and their four-month old child. Before fleeing, he also seriously injured two other children of the couple.