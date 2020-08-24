Uttar Pradesh: Pig injured after eating 'explosive' from garbage heap in Kanpur

A pig was injured after biting into an "explosive" at a garbage dump here on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in Bagahi under Babupurwa police station area in the evening, they said.
The explosive is suspected to be a crude bomb or firecracker, said Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker.
Forensic experts will find out what exactly the pig ate, police said.
Further details are awaited.
