Uttar Pradesh: Pig injured after eating 'explosive' from garbage heap in Kanpur

A pig was injured after biting into an "explosive" at a garbage dump here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Bagahi under Babupurwa police station area in the evening, they said.

The explosive is suspected to be a crude bomb or firecracker, said Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker.

Forensic experts will find out what exactly the pig ate, police said.

Further details are awaited.