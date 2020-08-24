Sycophancy, Cong style: State leaders show faith in Gandhis

Mumbai: There is a mad rush from ruling Congress leaders in Maharashtra to express their faith and solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is in the wake of Sonia Gandhi's decision to step down as interim president after a letter written by 23 party leaders calling for sweeping changes.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat gave a call ''Come back Rahulji- not only the Congress party but the entire country needs you.'' He further argued that Rahul Gandhi should now lead the Congress. ''To have a courageous, sensitive and intellectually committed leader is not only the need of the Congress party but the need of the entire country as well. Under your able leadership and guidance we would like to work for the poor and neglected in this country,'' he said.

Thorat said Sonia Gandhi has taken care of the large Congress family selflessly and has also made innumerable sacrifices for it. ''Soniaji's struggle and hard work is a source of inspiration for the members of the Congress family like us. Until Rahul takes over as full-time president, Soniaji should lead the Congress family as the party's interim president,'' he noted.

Congress MP and Rahul Gandhi's close confidante Rajeev Satav said that the Congress party is in safe hands of Sonia or Rahul Gandhi. No one else can or will do justice. ''We would like, therefore, to reiterate our complete and unwavering faith in your leadership of the Congress party. We would also like to convey to you that this belief in your leadership, and that of Rahulji, has the backing of millions of Congress workers and supporters across the country,'' he noted.

Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh, who is the son of veteran Congress leader late Vilasrao Deshmukh, in a tweet, said, ''Sonia Gandhi ji is the undisputed leader of the Indian National Congress. I and lakhs of Congressmen like me support her unconditionally. Her hard work, devotion and sacrifice for the party are unparalleled. I strongly standby my leader #SoniaGandhi. @INCIndia @INC Maharashtra.''

Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said Congress workers and leaders have complete and unequivocal faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership. ''She has given her life and blood for our country and the party. We humbly request her to continue as our leader. Congress party is safe under her or @RahulGandhi ji's leadership,'' she noted in her tweet.

Further, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil argued that the enormous contribution of the Congress party and Gandhi family for the betterment of India is invaluable and incomparable. ''Congress party will continue to make India great under the leadership and guidance of Hon Sonia Gandhi ji and @RahulGandhi ji only,'' he said in a tweet.