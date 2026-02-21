Uttar Pradesh Performs Strongly Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone on the path to energy self-reliance. Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the state ranked second in the country for solar power installations during the period from August 2025 to January 2026. | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone on the path to energy self-reliance. Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the state ranked second in the country for solar power installations during the period from August 2025 to January 2026. During this time, monthly installations of residential rooftop solar systems showed consistent growth.

The highest number of rooftop solar plants were installed across 10 major districts of the state- Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Raebareli, Shahjahanpur and Saharanpur. This trend reflects growing public awareness and acceptance of solar energy across the state.

During this period, Uttar Pradesh was in direct competition with Maharashtra and Gujarat. Long regarded as a leader in the solar energy sector, Gujarat was overtaken by Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the state’s position among the top two solar-performing states in the country.

According to Indrajeet Singh, Director of UPNEDA, this achievement is the result of effective implementation of the state’s solar policy, district-wise monitoring, and clearly defined, time-bound targets.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh ranks third nationwide in total rooftop solar installations, while it holds second place in the number of applications submitted under the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

From August 2025 to January 2026, the number of domestic solar connections increased steadily every month. Simplification of the online application process, direct transfer of subsidies to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through DBT and faster approval mechanisms at the DISCOM level have accelerated the scheme’s progress. Rising electricity bills and increasing awareness about environmental protection have further encouraged households to adopt rooftop solar systems. The scheme’s positive impact is clearly visible in both rural and urban areas.

'PM Surya Ghar scheme' aims to install rooftop solar systems on one crore homes across the country, providing each family with access to clean and free energy. The success of this scheme in a large state like Uttar Pradesh is not only offering financial relief to consumers but also enhancing the state’s energy self-reliance. Increased use of solar power will reduce dependence on conventional electricity generation and lower carbon emissions, supporting the achievement of green energy goals.

Energy experts believe that if the current momentum continues, Uttar Pradesh could soon secure the top position in solar installations nationwide. Remaining among the top two states for the past seven consecutive months under the 'PM Surya Ghar scheme' is a notable achievement. The growing adoption of residential solar energy is providing economic relief to consumers while firmly advancing the state toward energy self-reliance and sustainable, green development.