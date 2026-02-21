 Prosperity Through Cooperation: 1,500 High-Tech M-PACS To Strengthen The Rural Economy
Prosperity Through Cooperation: 1,500 High-Tech M-PACS To Strengthen The Rural Economy

The Uttar Pradesh government is modernising 1,500 Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies with 2-kW solar hybrid systems and digital infrastructure. Over 500 installations are complete. The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted power, affordable crop loans, seeds and fertilizers, while turning M-PACS into energy-efficient rural service hubs.

Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Modernizing the cooperative system in the state, the CM Yogi government is transforming Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (M-PACS) into a strong foundation for rural development.

Lucknow: Modernizing the cooperative system in the state, the CM Yogi government is transforming Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (M-PACS) into a strong foundation for rural development. Around 1,500 M-PACS across the state are being upgraded with high-tech facilities. Additionally, all of them are being equipped with solar hybrid systems, providing new momentum to the rural economy.

The government’s priority is to ensure that farmers and rural residents receive affordable financial services, crop loans, improved seeds, and fertilizers at the village level itself. In line with this strategy, M-PACS are being made fully capable in terms of digital infrastructure and energy efficiency.

On the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath, a large-scale solar rooftop initiative has been implemented to make M-PACS buildings energy self-reliant. A modern 2-kilowatt solar hybrid system is being installed on the rooftop of each selected building. At present, installations are underway in nearly 1,500 M-PACS. This will significantly reduce electricity bills and ensure an uninterrupted power supply in rural areas. To date, more than 500 modern solar hybrid systems have been successfully installed, with the remaining installations currently in progress.

With the installation of solar hybrid systems, M-PACS are emerging as fully functional digital service centers. Computers, printers, servers, micro-ATMs, QR codes, and UPI payment systems are now operating without interruption. This ensures that villagers can access banking and financial services easily within their own villages, eliminating delays in service delivery.



Through a focused campaign, the government is providing crop loans, improved seeds, and quality fertilizers to farmers at affordable rates through M-PACS. To connect the rural population with the formal banking system, the membership process has been simplified through a digital portal and mobile-based registration.

Through the high-tech M-PACS model, the vision of prosperity through cooperation is rapidly taking shape across the state. Energy self-reliance and digital empowerment are providing new strength to the rural economy.

