Uttar Pradesh: No new COVID-19 cases in 59 districts; Yogi Adityanath govt limits weekend lockdown for Sunday only

With no covid patients in 12 districts and minimum number of cases in the entire state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep lockdown on Sunday Only.

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath while presiding a meeting of senior officials on Wednesday said that in the wake of low number of cases and improved situation, the weekend lockdown on Saturday is being lifted. The home department in its order issued on Wednesday said that lockdown will only be enforced on Sunday now. At present, the state government has imposed lockdown on every Saturday and Sunday. The CM said that after easing curbs on weekend the administration will have to ensure that everyone is following covid protocol.



The CM directed that special camps should be set up for the vaccination of students above the age of 18 years in the schools and colleges. The state government has ordered opening of schools and colleges from August 16. While the government has allowed opening schools for students of class 9 to 12 from August 16, teaching for junior classes may be allowed from September 1. The officials have been directed to organize special vaccination caps for foreigners, monks and destitute in the various parts of state.

Meanwhile the covid situation in UP has further improved with no patients left in Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Ferozabad, Gonda, Hathrus, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts now. Besides no fresh covid, cases have been found in 59 districts of state.

The additional chief secretary (ACS) information, Navneet Sehgal informed that every day 2.5 lakh tests are being conducted in the state and positivity rate has come down to 0.01 per cent only while the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent. He said that at present there are only 505 active cases in the state. Till date 5.50 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the state of which 4.64 crore have taken single dose.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 06:54 PM IST