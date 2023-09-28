 Uttar Pradesh: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple Districts In Search Of Khalistan Networks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple Districts In Search Of Khalistan Networks

Uttar Pradesh: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple Districts In Search Of Khalistan Networks

The raids commenced in the early hours of Wednesday in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Aligarh, Bareilly, Saharanpur, and a few other places.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple Districts In Search Of Khalistan Networks | Representative

Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a crackdown operation in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The raids commenced in the early hours of Wednesday in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Aligarh, Bareilly, Saharanpur, and a few other places. The raids continued until late in the evening, and the NIA teams have not disclosed any information thus far. In Pilibhit, NIA teams reached the Puranpur Gurudwara where Amritpal had stayed while he was on the run. Amritpal had used a car belonging to Sewadar Sardar Joga Singh from Puranpur Gurudwara to flee. The NIA team also conducted a raid at a Sikh farm in Pilibhit district. In Lakhimpur, the team raided four farmhouses in the Palia region.

In Bareilly and Saharanpur districts, the NIA conducted raids at six locations, while in Aligarh, a few houses on the outskirts of the city area were searched. In none of the districts did the NIA team seek the assistance of local police during the raids.

Read Also
NIA Special Court Directs Confiscation Of Assets Belonging To Pro-Khalistan Extremist Based in...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: NMDC-CMDC Cancels Iron Ore Mining Contract With Adani Enterprises

Chhattisgarh: NMDC-CMDC Cancels Iron Ore Mining Contract With Adani Enterprises

Uttar Pradesh: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple Districts In Search Of Khalistan Networks

Uttar Pradesh: NIA Conducts Raids In Multiple Districts In Search Of Khalistan Networks

FPJ Exclusive: Khalistani Separatists Planned To Bomb Delhi Airport, Metro Stations During G20...

FPJ Exclusive: Khalistani Separatists Planned To Bomb Delhi Airport, Metro Stations During G20...

West Bengal: Sri Lankan Delegation Visit State After Mamata Met President Renil Wickremesinghe In...

West Bengal: Sri Lankan Delegation Visit State After Mamata Met President Renil Wickremesinghe In...

West Bengal: 'As LoP, I Am Beside Everyone Who Are Affected BY TMC Govt,' Says Suvendhu Adhikari

West Bengal: 'As LoP, I Am Beside Everyone Who Are Affected BY TMC Govt,' Says Suvendhu Adhikari