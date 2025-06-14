Uttar Pradesh News: Teacher Booked For Holding 8 Jobs Across 4 Districts Using Fake Documents

Teacher Dinesh Kumar booked for holding 8 jobs using forged documents across 4 districts | Representational Image

Meerut: A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly holding simultaneous teaching jobs at eight different institutions across four districts using forged documents. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar, reportedly earned monthly salaries from each of the colleges while also pursuing higher education without taking leave from any of his jobs.

Dinesh is accused of submitting fake affidavits to secure teaching positions in colleges located in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Panipat. The matter came to light after Poonam Sharma, acting chairperson of Atlantis College, filed a formal application in court alleging document forgery.

According to the complaint, Kumar held positions in four institutions in Meerut alone, while holding one in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur each, and two in Panipat all at once.

Dinesh also completed an M.Sc. degree between 2017 and 2019 without availing any leave. Additionally, he obtained a diploma in sanitary health while working full-time at Atlantis College.

Sources claim that a dispute with a business associate may have led to the exposure of the fraud. Police have registered an FIR based on court orders and confirmed that an investigation is underway.