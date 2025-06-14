 Uttar Pradesh News: Teacher Booked For Holding 8 Jobs Across 4 Districts Using Fake Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Teacher Booked For Holding 8 Jobs Across 4 Districts Using Fake Documents

Uttar Pradesh News: Teacher Booked For Holding 8 Jobs Across 4 Districts Using Fake Documents

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly holding simultaneous teaching jobs at eight different institutions across four districts using forged documents. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar, reportedly earned monthly salaries from each of the colleges while also pursuing higher education without taking leave from any of his jobs.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 05:42 AM IST
article-image
Teacher Dinesh Kumar booked for holding 8 jobs using forged documents across 4 districts | Representational Image

Meerut: A teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly holding simultaneous teaching jobs at eight different institutions across four districts using forged documents. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar, reportedly earned monthly salaries from each of the colleges while also pursuing higher education without taking leave from any of his jobs.

Dinesh is accused of submitting fake affidavits to secure teaching positions in colleges located in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Panipat. The matter came to light after Poonam Sharma, acting chairperson of Atlantis College, filed a formal application in court alleging document forgery.

According to the complaint, Kumar held positions in four institutions in Meerut alone, while holding one in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur each, and two in Panipat all at once.

Dinesh also completed an M.Sc. degree between 2017 and 2019 without availing any leave. Additionally, he obtained a diploma in sanitary health while working full-time at Atlantis College.

FPJ Shorts
New Rules For Tatkal Ticket Booking: IRCTC Account To Be Verified With Aadhaar Number From July 1, Prevention Measure Against Duplication & Frauds
New Rules For Tatkal Ticket Booking: IRCTC Account To Be Verified With Aadhaar Number From July 1, Prevention Measure Against Duplication & Frauds
Central Railway's Mumbai Division To Launch Ticket-Checking Drive In First-Class Coaches Of Suburban Trains From June 16
Central Railway's Mumbai Division To Launch Ticket-Checking Drive In First-Class Coaches Of Suburban Trains From June 16
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Most-Wanted Mafia Sudhir Singh Surrenders Before Lucknow Court In Gorakhpur...
article-image

Sources claim that a dispute with a business associate may have led to the exposure of the fraud. Police have registered an FIR based on court orders and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public...

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over Corruption, Unemployment; Calls For Caste Census And Public...

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel...

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Warns Of 'Third World War' After Israel Strike, Slams Arab States And US-Israel...

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College

Ayodhya MBBS Student Injured In Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Medical College