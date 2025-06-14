 Uttar Pradesh News: Most-Wanted Mafia Sudhir Singh Surrenders Before Lucknow Court In Gorakhpur Businessman Assault Case
Notorious criminal Sudhir Singh, listed among UP Police's 68 most-wanted mafia figures, surrendered before a Lucknow court on Friday in connection with the attempted murder of Gorakhpur businessman Ankur Shahi. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 05:37 AM IST
UP's Most-Wanted Mafia Sudhir Singh Surrenders in Gorakhpur Attempted Murder Case | File Photo

The incident occurred on May 27 when Singh allegedly attacked Shahi with an iron rod during a function in Khajni area. Despite intensive raids across Gorakhpur, Basti and Lucknow ranges, Singh had evaded capture until his voluntary surrender.

Khajni police had registered the case under attempted murder and other IPC sections based on the victim's complaint. Forensic teams are examining weapon evidence.

