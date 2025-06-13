Uttar Pradesh News: MBBS Student From Ayodhya Seriously Injured In Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

ANI

Lucknow: A devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon has left the entire nation in shock. Among the injured is Akshat Jaiswal, a promising first-year MBBS student from Ayodhya, who sustained serious injuries when the aircraft crashed directly into the building of B.J. Medical College, where he studies.

The tragic incident occurred during lunchtime when Akshat was dining with friends at the college mess. Without warning, the Air India aircraft plummeted from the sky and collided with the medical college premises, triggering a powerful explosion that sent shockwaves across the campus. Chaos erupted as students screamed and ran for safety, while parts of the structure crumbled under the impact.

Akshat suffered multiple injuries in the crash, with deep wounds to his head, arms, and legs. He is currently undergoing treatment under close medical supervision at a city hospital. Doctors have described his condition as serious but stable.

Back in Ayodhya, the news of the crash cast a pall of gloom over Bhikhapur locality in Devkali, where Akshat’s family resides. Neighbours and relatives gathered in silence, anxiously awaiting updates on his health.

Further details on the cause of the crash are awaited as rescue operations and investigations are underway. The incident has raised questions about flight safety protocols and the proximity of flight paths to densely populated educational institutions.