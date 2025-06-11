Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Representation Image |

Siddharthnagar: In a shocking incident, a 35 year old woman allegedly poisoned and pushed her husband into the Rapti River with the help of her younger lover, police revealed on Tuesday. The victim, Kannan (48), had married Sangita in a love marriage 18 years ago, and the couple had a son.

According to investigators, Sangita and her lover, Anil Shukla, plotted the murder after Kannan objected to their affair. On June 2, the trio visited a temple in Shravasti, where Sangita allegedly mixed poison in Prasad and fed it to her husband. After he fell unconscious, they threw him off a 25 foot high bridge into the river.

Sangita later filed a missing complaint, but suspicions arose when her brother in law, Babu Lal, noticed inconsistencies in her statements. Under interrogation, she confessed to the crime, leading police to recover Kannan’s skeletal remains near the riverbank.

The couple’s son testified that his mother had taken his father away and never brought him back. Sangita and Anil have been arrested, with police confirming the murder was premeditated.