Uttar Pradesh News: Galgotias University Issue Raised In UP Assembly; SP MLA Pankaj Malik Seeks Probe | VIDEO

The Galgotias University controversy is taken up in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as SP MLA Pankaj Malik demands an inquiry | File Photo

Lucknow, Feb 19: Samajwadi Party MLA Pankaj Malik on Thursday raised the issue of the functioning and conduct of Galgotias University in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and demanded a probe into the alleged misrepresentation of a foreign-made technological device as an indigenous innovation by the institution.

Issue raised during calling attention motion

The matter was raised during a calling attention motion after Question Hour. Malik said the issue had national interest implications and questioned the credibility of the claims made by the university at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 being organised from February 18.

Addressing the House, Malik said serious questions had been raised at the national and international level over a technological achievement showcased by Galgotias University in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

He referred to media reports and public discussions which alleged that a foreign-manufactured device was presented as an indigenous innovation and as the university’s own research output.

Questions over academic credibility

As the university operates in Uttar Pradesh, Malik said its accountability and oversight fall within the purview of the state executive, making it necessary for the Assembly to take cognisance of the matter.

He said the issue went beyond a single institution and was linked to India’s academic credibility, scientific integrity and the country’s reputation on global platforms.

The SP MLA cited constitutional provisions related to the state’s responsibility to ensure quality education and promote scientific temper and integrity. He said any misleading presentation at an international forum could undermine trust in the education system and raise questions over institutional accountability.

Demand for impartial inquiry

Malik urged the government to order an impartial inquiry into the episode, place the university’s position before the House and ensure strict action if the allegations were found to be true. He said such steps were necessary to safeguard India’s international image and uphold the credibility of the country’s higher education system.