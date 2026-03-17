Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Over Alleged Iftar Party On Boat In Ganga, 14 Detained In Varanasi | VIDEO

Police in Varanasi detain 14 youths after alleged iftar gathering on Ganga boat sparks religious sentiment concerns | X

Varanasi, March 17: Police have registered a case and detained 14 youths following allegations that non-vegetarian food was consumed during an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga and leftovers were thrown into the river, triggering protests over hurt religious sentiments.

Complaint alleges deliberate act hurting sentiments

The complaint was filed at Kotwali police station by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha city president Rajat Jaiswal. In his written complaint, Jaiswal alleged that a group of youths from the Muslim community held an iftar on a boat in the Ganga, consumed chicken biryani, and disposed of the remaining food in the river.

Several Muslims intentionally did iftar party on a boat near Ghats of Ganga in Varanasi where Kashi Vishwanath mandir and other mandirs are there, they are non veg and threw bones in the Holy Ganga , made a video/ reel and posted it on social media to hurt Hindu sentiments …… pic.twitter.com/7eVDpowS8r — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) March 17, 2026

He claimed that the act hurt religious sentiments and caused anger among the public. He further alleged that the incident was carried out deliberately with the intention of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Video evidence submitted, action demanded

A video of the alleged incident was also submitted to the police as evidence along with the complaint.

Jaiswal has demanded action against those involved as well as against the boat operator, including cancellation of the boat’s licence to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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Police detain 14, investigation underway

Station House Officer Dayashankar Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint. He confirmed that 14 youths have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Further investigation in the matter is underway.