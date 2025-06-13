Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Assaulted At Lucknow Stadium; ADG's Son Allegedly Among Accused

Lucknow: A constable posted at KD Singh Babu Stadium's police outpost was allegedly beaten, dragged by his collar, and called a “dog” by four youths on May 29 after he intervened in their altercation. While three accused were arrested and later released on bail, the fourth, reportedly the son of an ADG-rank officer, fled in a white Innova. Despite CCTV coverage, police claim they are “verifying” his identity, fueling allegations of deliberate inaction.

The FIR, filed on May 30 but made public only on June 11, cites charges including obstructing public servants (Section 121 BNS), assault (Section 115), and criminal intimidation (Section 351). Constable Arjun Chaurasia’s complaint states the accused destroyed property and threatened his life. Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has written to the DGP, demanding an impartial probe into conflicting claims, accusing officers of fabricating charges.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

DCP (Central) Ashish Kumar Srivastav confirmed investigations are ongoing but declined to comment on the ADG link. Witnesses claim the fourth accused was let go “respectfully” at the scene. The delay in accountability has sparked outrage among police ranks, with sources calling it “shameful” if VIP influence shielded the accused.