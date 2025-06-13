 Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Assaulted At Lucknow Stadium; ADG's Son Allegedly Among Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Constable Assaulted At Lucknow Stadium; ADG's Son Allegedly Among Accused

Uttar Pradesh News: Constable Assaulted At Lucknow Stadium; ADG's Son Allegedly Among Accused

The FIR, filed on May 30 but made public only on June 11, cites charges including obstructing public servants (Section 121 BNS), assault (Section 115), and criminal intimidation (Section 351). Constable Arjun Chaurasia’s complaint states the accused destroyed property and threatened his life.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:39 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: A constable posted at KD Singh Babu Stadium's police outpost was allegedly beaten, dragged by his collar, and called a “dog” by four youths on May 29 after he intervened in their altercation. While three accused were arrested and later released on bail, the fourth, reportedly the son of an ADG-rank officer, fled in a white Innova. Despite CCTV coverage, police claim they are “verifying” his identity, fueling allegations of deliberate inaction.

The FIR, filed on May 30 but made public only on June 11, cites charges including obstructing public servants (Section 121 BNS), assault (Section 115), and criminal intimidation (Section 351). Constable Arjun Chaurasia’s complaint states the accused destroyed property and threatened his life. Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has written to the DGP, demanding an impartial probe into conflicting claims, accusing officers of fabricating charges.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures
article-image

DCP (Central) Ashish Kumar Srivastav confirmed investigations are ongoing but declined to comment on the ADG link. Witnesses claim the fourth accused was let go “respectfully” at the scene. The delay in accountability has sparked outrage among police ranks, with sources calling it “shameful” if VIP influence shielded the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here