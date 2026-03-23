Uttar Pradesh News: Cold Storage Collapse In Prayagraj Leaves Several Trapped, 4 Feared Dead | VIDEO

SDRF personnel search in the debris at the cold storage facility collapse site in the Phaphamau area, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Prayagraj: A cold storage building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday afternoon around 1:30 pm, trapping nearly 20 workers under the debris and triggering panic in the area.

According to initial reports, nine people have been pulled out of the rubble so far. Four deaths are suspected, though the administration has not officially confirmed the fatalities.

The incident occurred in the Phaphamau area, where the structure, identified as Adarsh Cold Storage, suddenly gave way following a loud explosion. Eyewitnesses said a blast was heard moments before the building collapsed, leaving several workers buried under the debris.

Soon after the collapse, ammonia gas began leaking from the facility, spreading a strong odour up to a kilometre. Residents in the vicinity were seen covering their faces with cloth to avoid inhaling the gas. The leak has also hampered rescue operations, officials said.

The cold storage, located on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Chandapur, is reportedly owned by Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Ansar Ahmad. The building was constructed over nearly 5,000 square feet, of which around 1,500 square feet has collapsed.

Also Watch:

More than 100 people are said to work at the facility. Officials estimate that over a dozen workers were present inside at the time of the incident.

Police teams and emergency responders rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations amid challenging conditions due to the gas leak. The situation led to chaos in the area, with local residents expressing anger and confronting police personnel at the site.

Authorities have detained the cold storage manager and several members of the owner’s family for questioning. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and structural failure.