 Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Issues Notice To BJP MLA Sushil Singh In 2015 Varanasi Murder Case, Seeks Reply By August 21
The Allahabad High Court has issued notice to BJP MLA Sushil Singh, dubbed 'Bahubali' for his alleged criminal connections, in the 2015 murder case of Ram Bihari Choubey. Justice Dinesh Pathak directed the Chandauli legislator to respond by August 21 to a petition seeking his prosecution, citing fresh evidence of his alleged involvement.

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 05:47 AM IST
The case dates to December 4, 2015, when Choubey was shot dead in Varanasi's Chaubepur. Three arrested accused claimed they acted "on MLA's instructions." While a Supreme Court-monitored probe by IPS officer Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj had cleared Singh, the victim's son Amanath Choubey contested these findings.

"The trial court dismissed our plea citing insufficient evidence, but call records prove the MLA's constant contact with prime accused Ajay," argued petitioner's counsel. The HC has now sought responses from UP government and Singh, who retains significant political clout in eastern UP.

The High Court’s notice marks a significant development in the nearly decade old murder case that has long been clouded by allegations of political interference. As the matter moves forward, all eyes will be on the court’s proceedings to see whether the petitioner’s demand to summon MLA Sushil Singh as an accused gains judicial traction. The upcoming hearing on August 21 may prove pivotal in determining the next chapter in this protracted legal battle for justice.

