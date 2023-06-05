'Till Death Do Us Part': UP Couple Dies Of Cardiac Arrest On Wedding Night, Cremated On Same Pyre

Representational image |

In a shocking development, a newly-married couple was found dead inside their residence in Uttar Pradesh, just a day after their wedding.

After the overnight wedding festivities, Pratap Yadav, 24, tied the knot with Pushpa Yadav, 22, on Tuesday. The newly married couple then made their way back to their residence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, media reports said.

Couple went to sleep, were discovered dead next morning

After completing certain customary rituals following their wedding, Pratap and Pushpa retired to their room for the night and tragically, they were discovered dead the following morning.

The couple's final rites were conducted in the village, with both of them being cremated on the same funeral pyre.

According to the reports, a team of forensic experts was summoned to investigate the couple's room and determine the cause of their untimely demise.

According to Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Prashant Verma, the autopsy report indicates that the couple passed away due to a heart attack, as reported.

Couple had no prior medical conditions

Officials mentioned that the couple had no prior medical conditions, and there were no indications of forced entry or physical injuries on their bodies.

Rajnath Singh, the Inspector in-charge of Kaiserganj police station, expressed his reservations regarding the autopsy findings that indicated the couple had simultaneously succumbed to heart attacks, raising certain concerns.

He said that a thorough investigation is being carried out in the case.