Uttar Pradesh: Nepal PM's wife Arzu Rana Deuba thank PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath for organizing great event in Varanasi

I would like to thank PM & CM for organizing such a great event, said Arzu Rana Deuba, wife of Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, after a grand welcome in in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh by PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

She added, my husband was very impressed with the warm welcome. This close relationship between India and Nepal has been eternal & will continue forever.

She said when she came earlier, there were narrow lanes & they walked a long path to reach the Temple (Kashi Vishwanath), now it's been made very nicely; everything looks magnificent, the whole Ganges could be seen from there, all clean.

Visiting Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kalbhairav temples in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister and his 40-member delegation was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

The Chief Minister accompanied the delegation to the temples.

Tribal artists and folk dancers performed at various places to welcome the dignitaries.

Later, Deuba also visited the Nepali temple that is more than 200 years old and is said to be a replica of the Pashupati Nath temple in Kathmandu.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 04:15 PM IST