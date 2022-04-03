Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi; see pics

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba with his wife Arzu Rana Deuba and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple on Sunday.

Deuba arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit. It is his first such visit abroad after assuming office in July 2021. Today on the last day of his official visit he came to Varanasi to offer prayer at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple. At Kashi Vishwanath temple, Deuba was welcomed by applying 'tilak'.

The streets of Varanasi were seen decked up with Deuba's posters and hoardings. Children could be seen standing with the national flags of both countries (India and Nepal).

Earlier today, Deuba along with his wife offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple and was welcomed as per the Indian ritual, with conch, damru and "bel patra" garland.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was already in Varanasi before the Nepal Prime Minister's arrival.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deuba met and held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The two Prime Ministers jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights.

Both PMs first inaugurated a 35-km long cross-border rail link from Jayanagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Nepal and also a passenger train service built under India's Grant Assistance in a joint address at Hyderabad House. Deuba is on a three-day India visit.

Deuba met Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters on Friday and discussed strengthening the ties between the Nepali Congress and the BJP.

After meeting BJP President, Nepal PM met the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:19 PM IST