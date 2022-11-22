e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: NCP to debut in local body polls, RJD & JD U to contest as well

The election process of local bodies is to be completed before January 5 next year.

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Lucknow: For the first time in the history of local bodies election of Uttar Pradesh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would field its candidates. Sharad Pawar led NCP till date has only made its notional presence in assembly polls of UP. However, this time the party has decided to field few candidates in the municipal corporation polls scheduled to be held next month.

Besides NCP, the Bihar based Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar’s Janta Dal United (JD U) too would contest local bodies polls in UP this time. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already started preparations for the local bodies elections in UP.

According to the UP In charge of NCP, KK Sharma, to make its presence felt in the urban areas, party would contest on certain seats in the coming local bodies’ polls. He said that for the first time NCP would be contesting these polls and very soon national leaders might visit UP to assess the situation.  The state president of RJP, UP, Ashok Singh said that party would contest local bodies elections in all the 75 districts.

RJD would not hesitate giving tickets to good leaders joining it from other parties. He said that very soon the party would decide about the seats where it is going to contest.

The state president of JD U, Anoop Singh Patel is upbeat about taking part in the local bodies elections of UP and said that preparations has already begun. He informed that JD U has set a target of making 1.25 crore members in UP and special focus is on the urban areas. RJD too has started its membership drive in UP in the wake of coming local bodies elections. The JD U leaders informed that party has good support base in districts adjacent to Bihar and would contest in all the municipal bodies of these areas.

It may be mentioned that there are 17 municipal corporations, more than 200 Nagar Palikas and 517 Nagar Panchayats in UP. The election process of local bodies is to be completed before January 5 next year. The notification of polls might be issued in the second week of December.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

