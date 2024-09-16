 Uttar Pradesh: Mukhtar Ansari Died Of Heart Attack, Not Poisoning, Confirms Magisterial Enquiry
The post-mortem and viscera reports of Mukhtar Ansari ruled out the possibility of poisoning. This makes it clear that Mukhtar Ansari’s death was due to a heart attack.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE
Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari | ANI

In the latest development in the Mukhtar Ansari case, the magisterial inquiry has confirmed that the cause of his death was a heart attack, not poisoning. The report has been sent to the state government.

Earlier, the post-mortem and viscera reports also ruled out the possibility of poisoning. This makes it clear that Mukhtar Ansari’s death was due to a heart attack.

Mukhtar Ansari, a mafia leader who was imprisoned in Banda Jail, died late at night on March 28 during treatment at the medical college.

Ansari's family had alleged that he was poisoned while in jail. After the post-mortem confirmed a heart attack as the cause of death, the viscera was preserved and sent to Lucknow for further testing. On April 20, the viscera report also did not find any traces of poison. However, following the family's allegations, the government ordered a magisterial and judicial inquiry to determine the exact cause of death. The magisterial inquiry was conducted by ADM (Finance) Rajesh Kumar.

The investigation, which spanned nearly five months, involved statements from over 100 individuals, including jail officials, staff, doctors from the district hospital who treated Ansari, medical college doctors who admitted him, and those who conducted the post-mortem. CCTV footage from the jail, along with reports on the barrack and food samples, were also thoroughly examined.

The inquiry did not confirm any traces of poison. Instead, it reaffirmed that Ansari died of a heart attack. A senior official from the administration, while confirming the findings, stated that no one came forward to provide evidence supporting the allegations of poisoning. The magisterial inquiry report was submitted to the government on September 6.

