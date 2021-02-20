Uttar Pradesh: MP MLA Court directs to frame charges against BJP MP Rita Joshi, Congress Raj Babbar and others

Lucknow: The MP MLA Court in Lucknow rejected a petition of the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday to drop cases against BJP MP Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Congress leaders Raj Babbar and 16 others.

Rejecting the petition, the MP MLA Court Judge Pawan Kumar Rai has directed the prosecution to frame charges against all the accused on the next hearing in the case on March 6. Dr Joshi was present during the hearing in the case.

On August 17 2015, an FIR was lodged by a Sub-Inspector Pyarelal Prajapati at Hazratganj Police Station against Congress leaders Dr Rita Bahugna Joshi, Raj Babbar, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Ajai Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Rajesh Pati Tripathi and other for making a violent attack on the police when they marched to gherao Vidhan Bhavan building.