 Uttar Pradesh: Mother And Son Dead, Daughter Injured After Bike Collides With Car In Gonda
Uttar Pradesh: Mother And Son Dead, Daughter Injured After Bike Collides With Car In Gonda

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
A tragic accident occurred in UP's Gonda on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the death of a mother and her son, with the daughter suffering serious injuries, when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a car. The accident happened while they were en route to Mankapur to attend a wedding ceremony, said Motiganj SHO Prabodh Kumar.

The bike, driven by Amir (30), had his mother, Wasim Bano (50), and sister, Afsana (30), seated on the back. Near the Birva-Bhabni area, the bike collided with a car, causing it to catch fire, revealed Kumar.

Unfortunately, both Amir and Wasim succumbed to their injuries before the police could arrive at the scene, informed the SHO. Afsana has been admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment, he added.

The car driver has been taken into custody, mentioned Kumar, who also stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Uttar Pradesh: Mother And Son Dead, Daughter Injured After Bike Collides With Car In Gonda

