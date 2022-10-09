e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Mentally ill woman kept in chains for 35 years freed by NGO in Tundla

Uttar Pradesh: Mentally ill woman kept in chains for 35 years freed by NGO in Tundla

The NGO Seva Bharati, under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anjula Mahour, helped free the woman

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
According to the villagers, she was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window | ANI
Follow us on

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): A non-government organisation has freed a mentally ill woman who was kept in chains by her family members for the past 35 years in Firozabad’s Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.

The NGO Seva Bharati, under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anjula Mahour, helped the woman. Her family members had learnt about her illness when she was 17 years old and had kept her in chains.

According to the villagers, she was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window.

The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.

Read Also
UP: Father chains 53-year-old daughter in room for 36 years, woman rescued & shifted to mental...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Mentally ill woman kept in chains for 35 years freed by NGO in Tundla

Uttar Pradesh: Mentally ill woman kept in chains for 35 years freed by NGO in Tundla

Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan man swims 7 nautical miles in sea to reach India coast, detained

Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan man swims 7 nautical miles in sea to reach India coast, detained

Kolkata: Was Ayan Mondal killed because he allegedly 'blackmailed' his girlfriend?

Kolkata: Was Ayan Mondal killed because he allegedly 'blackmailed' his girlfriend?

France aims to be India's 'best partner' in defence manufacturing: French envoy

France aims to be India's 'best partner' in defence manufacturing: French envoy

Tamil Nadu government school witnesses protests over RSS meeting in campus

Tamil Nadu government school witnesses protests over RSS meeting in campus