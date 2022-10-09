Uttar Pradesh: Mentally ill woman kept in chains for 35 years freed by NGO in Tundla

According to the villagers, she was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window | ANI

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): A non-government organisation has freed a mentally ill woman who was kept in chains by her family members for the past 35 years in Firozabad’s Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.

The NGO Seva Bharati, under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anjula Mahour, helped the woman. Her family members had learnt about her illness when she was 17 years old and had kept her in chains.

According to the villagers, she was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window.

