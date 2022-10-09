e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Father chains daughter in room for 36 years

Uttar Pradesh: Father chains daughter in room for 36 years

Reportedly the woman is suffering from a mental health issue and is admitted to a mental heath care center in Agra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

A woman was locked up in a room and chained by her father for her alleged mental illness. She was freed by the police on notification by an NGO. The woman has now turned 53 years old and is a resident of Mohammadabad village of Firozabad's Tundla area.

All these years, the woman's family provided her meals from beneath the door. Former mayor of Agra and BJP MLA from Hathras, Anjula Mahaur finally freed her this week. Mahaur was informed about the case by members of local NGO Sewa Bharti.

After her father passed away recently, some women from the NGO visited her house and they found the woman in a very bad shape. She was surrounded by filth. They help clean her up and gave her new clothes to wear, as per reports by a media outlet.

MLA Mahaur spoke to the woman's family and convinced them to move her to a mental health facility in Agra. The doctors have started examining her and they feel that she should be fine in a few weeks.

Mahaur said that the woman had been imprisoned in the room when she was only 17 years old which means that she was a minor at that time and has spent the best part of her life chained and locked up in that room.

Her family refused to comment on the matter. However, some of her neighbours said that they knew about the woman's condition and had repeatedly told the family to consult a doctor, but her family advised them to stay away from their family matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Royal train Palace on Wheels back on track after two years

Rajasthan: Royal train Palace on Wheels back on track after two years

Uttar Pradesh: Floods create havoc in Terai regions as late monsoon rains destroy crops

Uttar Pradesh: Floods create havoc in Terai regions as late monsoon rains destroy crops

Uttar Pradesh: Father chains daughter in room for 36 years

Uttar Pradesh: Father chains daughter in room for 36 years

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Naga Mantapa in Isha Yoga Center, Bengaluru

Cloned unofficial WhatsApp app spying on Indian conversations

Cloned unofficial WhatsApp app spying on Indian conversations