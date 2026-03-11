Uttar Pradesh: 'Meat-Eating Priest' Expelled From Kanpur Temple after Viral Photograph Sparks Row | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kanpur (UP): A priest, who was mobbed after a photograph of him purportedly eating non-vegetarian food went viral, has been expelled from duties at the temple by his father, the 'mahant', while his whereabouts are unknown, officials said on Tuesday.

Santosh Giri, the chief priest of the Baba Shri Bhuteshwar Dham Temple in Keshavpuram, said the person in the viral photograph is his son Prashant Giri alias Golu Pandit.

"I am the mahant of the temple, not my son. As soon as I came to know that he had eaten non-vegetarian food, I expelled him from service at the temple," Santosh Giri told reporters.

He alleged that a group of people accompanying a religious procession assaulted his son at the temple. "Some people, including Rahul Chandel, Manish Chaudhary and Ajay Chauhan, along with a few others, beat up my son and said he could not stay here," he said.

"When my wife and daughter-in-law tried to save him, they were also assaulted," he added.

Giri said he has not been able to contact his son since the police initiated preventive action against him. "I do not know where my son is now. I am very disturbed and leaving everything to Baba Bhuteshwar (Lord Shiva)," he said.

Controversy erupted after a photograph allegedly showing Prashant Giri consuming non-vegetarian food went viral on social media, triggering anger among some locals.

According to police, around 50-60 people gathered at the temple on Sunday night and demanded an explanation from the priest. When he hesitated to come out, some members of the crowd allegedly entered the temple premises, dragged him outside and questioned him about the photograph.

He was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.

Police later initiated preventive action against Prashant Giri for breach of peace and said the matter is under examination.

Prashant Giri had been living in a room within the temple premises and performing priestly duties.

