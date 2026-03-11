IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns, 3 Months After Schedule Disruption & Flight Delay

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, announced that Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has resigned from his role effective the close of business hours on March 10, 2026. |

New Delhi: IndiGo is undergoing a leadership transition after its chief executive stepped down, prompting the airline’s founder and managing director to step in temporarily to manage the company’s operations.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited informed stock exchanges that Pieter Elbers has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer. The board took note of the resignation during its meeting held on March 10, 2026. Elbers will be relieved from his responsibilities at the close of business hours on the same day. The announcement marks a significant leadership change for India’s largest airline by market presence, which has seen rapid growth in both domestic and international operations.

Following the resignation, the company’s Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume interim responsibility for managing the affairs of the airline. The arrangement will remain in place until the company appoints a new chief executive. According to the company’s board, the leadership change is expected to be temporary, with a new leader anticipated to join the airline in the near future.

The board indicated that Bhatia’s return to direct oversight aims to reinforce the airline’s organizational culture and operational excellence. The interim leadership period is expected to prioritize reliability, service quality, and professional management across the airline’s operations. Bhatia emphasized his long-standing commitment to the airline and its stakeholders, highlighting the importance of maintaining trust among customers, employees, shareholders, and partners.

During the transition, IndiGo intends to continue focusing on service reliability and operational efficiency while strengthening its strategic focus on serving the Indian market. The airline aims to maintain its position as a professionally managed carrier delivering dependable services and expanding connectivity for passengers across its network.

The leadership change comes as the airline prepares for its next phase of growth while ensuring continuity in operations and service delivery.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information contained in the regulatory disclosure and organizational announcement issued by InterGlobe Aviation Limited on March 10, 2026. No external sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.