Uttar Pradesh: Man stabs to death brother-in-law for marrying his sister

Lucknow: In yet another case of honor killing in Uttar Pradesh, a man stabbed to death his own brother in law for marrying his sister after a love-affair in Meerut district on Monday.

Shravan Updhyaya (25), a resident of Gesupur Janubi, married his classmate Radhika two years ago against the wishes of her brother Koshindra. Though the girl’s family members were not against their love marriage, Radhika's brother had threatened Shravan to kill him.

On the advice of the girl's parents, the couple left the village and started living in Pilkhuwa in Hapur district. Occasionally, Shravan used to visit his village in Meerut without the knowledge of Radhika’s brother.

On Monday, Shravan again went to his village along with his sister and a cousin to construct a boundary wall in his ancestral house. He went to a grocery shop to buy some food products where Koshindra saw him.