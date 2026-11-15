Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's Bondhu Mahal Durga Puja Committee Uses Festival Savings To Fund Education Of 40 Students

Lucknow, November 14, 2026: In a gesture of social responsibility, Lucknow-based Durga Puja committee Bondhu Mahal has channelled the savings from its annual celebrations towards supporting education, awarding scholarships to 40 students of Boys Anglo Bengali Inter College.

The scholarships were presented at a cultural programme organised at Puja Park, Indira Nagar, on Saturday. The initiative reflects the committee's effort to extend the spirit of Durga Puja beyond the festivities and use the funds saved during the celebrations for social welfare.

“This is probably the only Durga Puja committee in Lucknow that puts the money saved from the celebrations into social work. We believe that the purpose of organising such events should go beyond cultural festivities and contribute to society,” said SL Ukil, chief patron of Bondhu Mahal Samiti, who presented the awards.

College Welcomes Scholarship Initiative

Principal of Boys Anglo Bengali Inter College Yogendra Swarnakar, accompanied by teachers, received the scholarships on behalf of the students.

“We are beneficiaries of the benevolence of Bondhu Mahal,” Swarnakar said, expressing gratitude to the committee for its support.

Manoj Bhadra, president of Bondhu Mahal Samiti, thanked the people of the locality and all those who had generously contributed towards organising the Durga Puja. He said their support and generosity had helped the committee organise the celebrations and undertake social initiatives.

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Two Honoured With Excellence Award

During the programme, Hirak Bhattacharya and Alok Nigam were also honoured with the Bondhu Mahal Excellence Award in recognition of their contributions.

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