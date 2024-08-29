Uttar Pradesh: Love-Struck Gajraj Escapes With 6 Female Elephants In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Found After 15-Day Search | File

Lakhimpur Kheri: In a heartwarming yet unusual tale of love, a pet elephant named Gajraj from the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve broke free from his iron chains and disappeared into the jungle, accompanied by six female elephants. The escapade sparked a massive 15-day search operation involving drones and forest teams, culminating in their safe return.

The incident began on August 14, when the pet elephants were released near the rhino rehabilitation area in the South Sonaripur Range. The very next day, Gajraj, seemingly intoxicated by the spirit of love, broke his chains and fled into the dense forest. Not content to go alone, elephants Kamalkali, Suheli, Kiran, Kaveri, Sulochana, and Chameli followed him on this unexpected adventure.

Once the news of Gajraj and his companions' disappearance reached the authorities, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve swung into action. Multiple teams of forest workers and mahouts were deployed, and drone cameras were flown over the forest to track the elephants. Even a team from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) was brought in to assist with the search.

“As Dudhwa shared border with Nepal we were bit scared that if these elephants cross the border it would be difficult for them to bring them back,” said a forest ranger. “Luckily, they were fund roaming in Indian territory only,” he told FPJ.

After an extensive 15-day search, Gajraj and the six female elephants were finally located deep within the forest. They were safely rescued and brought back to the reserve.

Speaking on the incident, Dudhwa’s Field Director Lalit Kumar explained, “This season is the breeding season for elephants, during which male elephants often become excited and unpredictable. Gajraj was no exception and led the female elephants into the forest. Fortunately, all of them have been rescued and are now back at the camp.”

The story of Gajraj and his companions has captured the imagination of many, serving as a reminder of the deep emotions and bonds that exist within the animal kingdom, sometimes leading to extraordinary events.