Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha Elections To Be Conducted In 7 Phases In 46 Days; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

The electoral battleground in Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a marathon electoral process spanning 46 days, as the Election Commission announces the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Covering a total of 80 parliamentary constituencies, the elections will be conducted in seven phases, commencing with the first phase of nominations on March 27 and voting scheduled for April 19. The electoral process will culminate with the seventh phase of voting on June 1, with results expected to be declared on June 4.

Distribution of seats and phases

The distribution of seats and phases reveals a strategic arrangement aimed at ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral exercise. Maximum voting is anticipated on 14 seats each during the fifth and sixth phases, with a minimum of 8 seats slated for the first phase.

This electoral extravaganza marks an extension from the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, which spanned 38 days across seven phases. With the current schedule encompassing an additional eight days, the heightened duration underscores the significance and scale of the electoral process in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase, voting will be held on eight seats of Western UP. Voting will be held on eight seats in the second phase also, followed by 10 seats in the third phase. Voting will be held on 13 seats in the fourth phase, 14 seats in the fifth phase, 14 seats in the sixth phase and 13 seats in the seventh and last phase.

The electoral journey is set to kick off from Western Uttar Pradesh and traverse through the heartland, reaching its crescendo in Purvanchal during the final phase. A staggering 15.29 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise, comprising 8.14 crore male and 7.14 crore female voters. Additionally, 20.41 lakh first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral outcome.

To facilitate seamless voting, a network of 1.62 lakh polling stations has been established across the state's 80 constituencies, ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters.

The delineation of constituencies across phases provides a snapshot of the electoral battleground:

First phase polling (April 19):

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Second phase (April 26):

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura

Third phase (May 7):

Sambhal Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly

Fourth phase (May 13):

Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

Fifth phase (May 20):

Mohanlal Ganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda

Sixth phase (May 25):

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Domariaganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machlishahr, Bhadohi

Seventh phase (June 1):

Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.