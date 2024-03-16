Dog Seen Roaming Around With Severed Human Hand In Mouth Near KGMU Of UP's Lucknow; Pictures Surface | X

A shocking case has come to light from UP's the capital of Lucknow. Pictures of King George's Medical University, Lucknow is going viral on social media. In the pictures, a dog was seen roaming around on the street with a severed hand of a human in its mouth. Soon after by standers noticed the sight, panic struck among the street that lead to a stampede like situation in the area. Along with the kings, there is an atmosphere of fear among the attendants also. Taking this matter seriously, the KGMU administration has ordered an investigation. Soon the police were informed about the matter. The exact date or time of when the picture was captured or who captured the picture is still not clear. It has been confirmed that the incident was reported in Shatabdi Phase Two of KGMU.

According reports, pieces of human bodies found scattered at several places is not a novel scene for KGMU. After the dog's photo went viral, Several questions were raised after the pictures went viral. Investigation revealed that It is even said that such a case has come to light due to negligence in disposal of amputated body parts of patients. To the pictures that surfaced on social media, netizens posted a series of reactions criticising the KGMU administration and bringing several other experiences of them at the hospital to light.

KGMU is facing criticism for alleged laxity in disposal of severed human organs. Reports said that the incident is fall out of lack of discipline of following protocols regarding disposal of amputated body parts. Experts say that when a in case of organs being amputated due to some medical complications, those organs are given to a patient's family and there is a formal procedure for that.