Uttar Pradesh: Lady Ram Bhakt sends a painting etched with 51,000 names of Lord Ram to Mamata Banerjee

Lucknow: To provoke the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee further, a lady Ram Bhakt from Varanasi, the Parliamentary Constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sent a unique sketch painting of Ram Darbar with Lord Ram’s name etched on it 51,000 times.

It took one and half months for Shalini Mishra to sketch Ram Darbar having pictures of Lord Ram, mother Sita, Bharat, Lakshman, Satrughan, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Lord Mahesh and Lord Hanuman in different colours.

Shalini said that she developed this passion during the lockdown following Covid-19 pandemic. Now it has become a part of her daily life to sketch Lord Ram pictures in different shades and style.

What is unique about the painting is each and every sketch of different God and Goddesses in Ram Darbar were etched with ‘Ram Ram’. Even the Crown, clothes, jewellery, garlands, borders, vermillion etc all are etched with ‘Ram Ram’ in red, blue, saffron, yellow and red colors.

“I have created the entire Ram Darbar with the name of Lord Ram. For, he created the universe and is an ideal to the entire world,” she stated.