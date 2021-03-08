PM Modi will soon rename India after himself: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after protesting at Siliguri against LPG price hike by the BJP-led Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held the 'padayatra' in Kolkata protesting against the same.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Mamata Banerjee said that the women will lead West Bengal.

Rubbishing the BJP’s claim that ‘women are not safe during TMC regime’, the TMC supremo said that the women of West Bengal can go out on roads anytime and are safe.

“West Bengal is the safest state in India. The rate of crimes against women is less in West Bengal in comparison to other states. The women of West Bengal will only show light to others in Bengal,” slammed Mamata.

Notably, amidst a gamut of women leaders including the celebrities those given tickets to contest the polls were seen walking the rally from College Street to Esplanade area of Central Kolkata. Taking part in the rally, women folk singers were also seen singing in favour of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Taking a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said that the Prime Minister doles out sops ahead of polls. She also urged people to ask the BJP government to give LPG cylinders for free.

“Though it never gets implemented but ahead of polls the BJP announces several doles to woo the voters, now everyone should ask for free LPG cylinders. The ration is given for free, but to cook food one has to part with almost 900 rupees. Despite all this, he is making ISRO send his picture to space. His photo is featured on Covid certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him,” added the TMC supremo.

Amidst chants of ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye’ (Bengal wants its own daughter), the women crowd were also seen taking the pledge to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged fascist regime.

Incidentally, women in Howrah’s Uluberia protested against the rising LPG price by cooking food on 'chulhas'.

Slamming the Chief Minister for not protecting the women of West Bengal, BJP MP of Hooghly Locket Chatterjee stated that there are several incidents of violence against women reported and also that despite being a woman herself Mamata Banerjee ‘failed’ to give security to women.