Uttar Pradesh: Khalistani terrorist Jagdev Singh Jagga nabbed in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police on Monday arrested a Khalistani terrorist, identified as Jagdev Singh Jagga, from the Jankipuram area in state capital Lucknow.

A few days ago, Punjab Police had arrested one of his close associates in Punjab. During interrogation, he revealed that Jagga was planning to travel to Lucknow via Lakhimpur Kheri to look for a safe hideout.

On the tip-off, a 10-member Punjab Police team, led by Inspector Indradeep Singh, rushed to Lucknow to lay a trap for the Khalistani terrorist. In a joint operation with the Lucknow Police, they arrested Jagga from the Jankipuram area on Monday afternoon.

As many as nine cases are pending against Jagga in Amritsar. A court in Amritsar has also issued a warrant against him but he continued to evade police arrest. He was earlier arrested in 2019 and 2020.

The arrested Khalistani is a close associate of UK-based Paramjeet Singh Pamma and Maltani Singh, who were involved in many anti-national activities. Jagga was buying and providing arms to Khalistan supporters to carry out anti-national activities in support of their demand for a separate Sikh state.