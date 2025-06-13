 Uttar Pradesh Introduces Skill-Based Education With Global Partners Tata Nelco & Yaskawa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Introduces Skill-Based Education With Global Partners Tata Nelco & Yaskawa

Uttar Pradesh Introduces Skill-Based Education With Global Partners Tata Nelco & Yaskawa

Dream Labs will focus on vocational training in high-demand sectors such as robotics, industrial automation, and electric mobility. Drawing inspiration from global skill development models in the United States, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, the project seeks to bridge the longstanding gap between classroom education and employability.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:48 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: In a major push toward skill-based education, the Uttar Pradesh government has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Nelco and Japanese robotics giant Yaskawa to introduce ‘Dream Labs’ across secondary schools in the state. The initiative is part of a broader effort to align academic learning with real-world industry requirements.

Dream Labs will focus on vocational training in high-demand sectors such as robotics, industrial automation, and electric mobility. Drawing inspiration from global skill development models in the United States, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, the project seeks to bridge the longstanding gap between classroom education and employability.

Operating on a hub-and-spoke model, the labs will offer hands-on training in 15 emerging domains, including drone technology, 3D printing, IoT, and renewable energy. These domains are carefully selected to reflect the evolving needs of the local economy and to support Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly growing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

“This initiative transforms traditional classrooms into innovation hubs,” a senior official from the Secondary Education Department remarked. “It’s not just about future skills—it’s about local relevance and inclusive growth.”

FPJ Shorts
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Electric Vehicle Production May Be Hit As China Tightens Export Rules
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His Cousin But A Family Friend
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Has History Of Technical Issues Globally
Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here
Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here

To ensure rural-urban parity, the curriculum will integrate modules tailored to specific regional strengths such as agriculture, handicrafts, and agro-processing, alongside advanced subjects like AI, robotics, and automation.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Menstruation No Longer Taboo For Many Young Women, But Stigma And Hygiene Gaps...
article-image

The initiative also complements the ongoing One District One Product (ODOP) scheme by promoting technical expertise and localized innovation. According to officials, the synergy between the ODOP framework and the Dream Labs could unlock new employment opportunities and foster grassroots entrepreneurship. The government aims to roll out pilot labs in select districts by Q3 2025, with a full-scale implementation plan to follow based on feedback and outcomes.

By fostering global partnerships and focusing on future-ready skills, Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a frontrunner in industry-integrated education reform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Meets Victims At Hospital (VIDEO)

After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events

After Ahmadabad Tragedy, Madhya Pradesh BJP, Congress Cancel All Events